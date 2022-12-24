Firebirds can’t stop Hall from scoring 32 as Devils deliver

Teams are giving Lebanon’s boys in general and Jarred Hall in particular their best shot.
The Blue Devils, at least this week, are winning halftime and making second-half adjustments to rally to victories in both nights of the Kerry Malone Super Games at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. Lebanon wrapped up the two-night event Wednesday by rallying and then holding off Pearl-Cohn 70-67.
A night after coming from behind to beat Brainerd, the Blue Devils found themselves trailing Pearl-Cohn 34-27 late in the first half as the Firebirds attacked the rim, dunking four times while keeping Hall far enough from the basket to keep him from throwing one down.
“That’s been a common theme every time we step on the floor from the success we had last season and anytime you got a Division I commitment, people circle that game on their schedule,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “They want to go at him and go at us. That’s something we’re doing a better job getting adjusted to.”
“Both teams we played against came out in the first half and shot the ball well,” McDowell said. “Last night I thought we had some defensive breakdowns that led to that early. Tonight we actually defended pretty well. I thought they just did a good job attacking what we were doing and getting some open looks.
“The second half of both games we made some adjustments. Coaching staff did a good job of talking about what they were doing and what we could do to stop it. Tonight we just matched up man and kept those guys in front of us and try to keep them from getting to the free-throw line.”
Hall is no one-dimensional player as he sank 6 of 10 free throws and four 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 32 points.
He had help as well. Big man Landon Engles swished a rare three to bring the Blue Devils to within 36-33 by halftime.
A fastbreak layup by Wyatt Bowling put Lebanon in front 37-36 and the teams went into a period of going back and forth. Hall had eight points in the third quarter and Bowling six as the Blue Devils built a 54-45 lead. Lebanon widened the margin to 56-45 in the fourth. Hall then got free to take a long pass for a breakaway slam for a 64-56 lead.
But Pearl-Cohn wasn’t finished. The Firebirds whittled the margin down to 68-67 on a layup by Mekhi Wallace with 2.2 seconds left.
But Hall was fouled and wrapped up his night with two free throws with 1.5 seconds left, enough time for only a desperation 3 which came nowhere close as Lebanon improved to 8-5.
Jaylen Abston, continuing to return to basketball form following a fall of football (the quarterback signed a football scholarship with Murray State earlier in the day) with 12 points.
“Over the course of the last week, you could see a big change in him,” McDowell said of Abston. “Last night and today he was in double figures in both games and that’s something we’re going to need him to do. Last year his role was different. But he’s capable of scoring.”
Bowling notched nine points, Engles seven, Brice Njezic five in the first quarter, Caden Baird a 3 in the third and Aidan Donald two.
“A lot of our guys have quite a bit of experience,” McDowell said. “They’ve been in some of those situations before when they get down they don’t panic. They believe in themselves and their teammates and the coaching staff and the adjustments we can make.”
Doyel Cockrill knocked down all nine of his free throws and paced Pearl-Cohn with 22 points. Keith Roland racked up 16 while Wallace finished with 14. The Blue Devils will regroup after Christmas for a trip to the Florida Panhandle where they will compete in the Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic. They will face Chipley at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Breakfast Point Academy. They will also play Thursday and Friday at either Breakfast Point or Arnold High School, depending on which direction in the bracket they go.
Commander comeback falls shortJACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friendship Christian’s boys came up short despite a furious fourth-quarter rally Thursday to finish fourth in the Battle on the Island following a 65-58 loss to Golden Gate at Fleming Island High School.
The Commanders trailed 52-32 going into the fourth before freshman Xavier Humphrey scored all 10 of his points in the final eight minutes as Friendship came to within two points with two minutes to play.
Friendship trailed 16-11 at the first-quarter break before going into halftime ahead 29-27. A 25-3 third quarter for Golden Gate put the Titans (from Naples) up by 20 with eight minutes left.
Gerkoby Christopher connected on five 3-pointers to lead Golden Gate with 25 points while Jervens St. Louis scored 17 and Jeffery Simpson 11, including a pair of 3s.
Colby Jones led Friendship with 13 points while Humphrey, Noah Major and Charley Carpenter each tossed in 10, Kaelin Horton nine and Riggs Rowe six.
Friendship is scheduled to play in the Watertown AFLAC Classic next week.
