Firebirds can’t stop Hall from scoring 32 as Devils deliver

Jarred Hall’s dunk gives Lebanon a 64-56 lead late in Wednesday’s game.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Teams are giving Lebanon’s boys in general and Jarred Hall in particular their best shot.

The Blue Devils, at least this week, are winning halftime and making second-half adjustments to rally to victories in both nights of the Kerry Malone Super Games at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. Lebanon wrapped up the two-night event Wednesday by rallying and then holding off Pearl-Cohn 70-67.

