Five Cumberland men were named to 2022 All-Mid-South Conference golf team announced by the league Sunday afternoon.
The all-conferences teams were determined by the Golfstat individual rankings following the MSC Spring Tournament.
Both the first and second teams are comprised of 10 players. The 10 highest ranked players made first team with the next highest 10 earning second team honors.
The Phoenix produced the most players on the list en route to their regular season conference championship.
Isaac Walker was the lone Phoenix on the first team all-conference list. Walker has won one tournament individually this season at the Wolf Pack Invitational and has been named Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week twice. He is averaging 74.8 strokes per round this season.
Tomi Acotto, Domino Mollesand, Will Samuelsson and Adrian Steeger were all named second team all-conference members.
Acotto was the low finisher for Cumberland at the Mid-South Conference Fall Classic and the Skyhawk Invitational while averaging 76.3 strokes per round.
Mollesand has had a tremendous freshman campaign averaging the second-lowest strokes per round on the team at 76.2. He had his best finish at the Firehawk Invitational finishing in fourth place individually.
Samuelsson has been steady all season long averaging 77 shots per round. His best finish came at the Mid-South Conference Fall Championships when he shot five-over throughout three rounds to finish in seventh place.
Steeger earned all-conference accolades for the third time in his career. He was the top finished for the Phoenix at the Kinderlous Forest Spring Invite with a six-place finish.
The Mid-South Conference Men’s Golfer of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year will be announced on Tuesday following the final round of the MSC Men’s Golf Championship.
