Five Phoenix place in top 5 at Kaufman Brand Open

Cumberland wrestlers (from left) Sammy Shires, Rocco Horvath, Jared Dinh, Anthony Pyron and Kadin Stutzman are shown.

 CUMBERLAND UNIVERSITY

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Five Cumberland wrestlers placed inside the top 5 at the season opener at the Kaufman Brand Open hosted by Maryville in St. Louis.

Freshman Jared Dinh had the highest finish taking second place in the 141 weight class. Sammy Shires took fourth in the same class while Rocco Horvath and Anthony Pyron finished fourth and fifth at 174. Kadin Stutzman took fourth place at 197.

