Five Phoenix place in top 8 at Blue Raider Open

Cumberland’s J.T. Oldknow finished fifth at 197 pounds in the Blue Raider Open at Lindsey Wilson.

 JLK PHOTOGRAPHY/File

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Five Cumberland wrestlers finished on the podium for a strong showing at the Blue Raider Open hosted by Lindsey Wilson last Saturday.

Rocco Horvath, Anthony Pyron, Clark Leddon, JT Oldknow and Kadin Stutzman each earned a spot in the top 8 of their weight class to lead Cumberland.

