PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s women scored early and often Wednesday as they took down former Mid-South Conference opponent Pikeville on the road, 5-0.

The Phoenix were dominant offensively and defensively as they fired 38 shots in the match with 18 of them on goal. Cumberland refused to let Pikeville even take a shot in the match with stingy defense on the back half. The Phoenix controlled the pace of play all match keeping the ball on the Pikeville half of the field majority of the time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.