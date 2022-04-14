Five-run fifth lifts Hawks past Wilson Central

GLADEVILLE — Green Hill scored five times in the top of the fifth inning to wipe out a Wilson Central lead and knocked off the host Wildcats 8-6.
Central led 5-0 in the first inning. But A two-run double by Adam Partin tied the score and a two-run single by Davis Fox put Green Hill in front.
Micah Summar survived the first inning to finish the first four innings and was rewarded with the win. Riggs Chandler pitched three hitless innings with six strikeouts for the save.
Luke Kinzer pitched the final three innings in relief of starter Isaac Schafer and took the loss. The pair allowed eight hits while Schafer struck out six in four frames.
Brayden Wadsworth’s two-run single and Drew Jones’ bases-loaded triple past a diving left-fielder staked Central to its 5-0 lead. Jones drove in the Wildcats’ final tally in the fourth for a 6-3 lead.
Partin doubled twice on his way to three hits while Fox finished with two singles. Tate Riley and Christian Taylor doubled. Robert Shinault drove in two runs without benefit of a hit.
Wyatt Guethlein doubled and singled for two of Central’s seven hits, all off Summar.
The second game of the teams’ District 9-4A series was moved back to 7 p.m. today at Green Hill.
DH split gives DCA East top seed over No. 2 Friendship
With rain prompting Friendship Christian and Donelson Christian to play their District 4-IIA series as a doubleheader on FCS’ infield turf, the Wildcats claimed the East Division top seed with a 4-3 walk-off win in Tuesday’s nightcap.
The Commanders took the first game 2-1 behind the pitching of Tate Tidwell.
Dayton Sneed singled up the middle to score the tying run for DCA in the bottom of the seventh (the Wildcats were the home team in the nightcap) with the winning run coming home when the charging centerfielder failed to scoop up the ball in an attempt to throw home. With the ball rolling toward the wall, the winning run came home.
Elijah Stockton was charged with the loss as he allowed both runs (one earned) in the seventh on three hits total while striking out five in 21/3 innings. Dayton Starter Quin Long allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks in 41/3 innings with four punchouts, leaving the mound in the fifth as the Wildcats tied the score 2-2.
Friendship, which was outhit 5-4, scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings. Chase Eakes and Adam Gordon doubled while Stockton singled twice.
The Commanders will be the East No. 2 seed while DCA is first.
Long doubled home Max Duckwiler in the bottom of the sixth inning with the go-ahead run in the first game.
Tidwell spotted DCA a first-inning run but held the Wildcats to six hits and a walk while striking out seven in the full seven innings as he hiked his record to 5-2 for the season with a 1.91 earned run average.
Gordon drove in Duckwiler with the tying run in the second inning.
J.J. Pruneau had two of Friendship’s five hits as he, Long and Gordon doubled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.