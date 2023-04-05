MT. JULIET — Left-handers Roman Petricca and Micah Summar were matched up in a pitching masterpiece through 51/2 innings Monday night when the game unraveled for Petricca and his Mt. Juliet Golden Bears.
Host Green Hill scored five times in the bottom of the sixth to erase a two-run Mt. Juliet lead and the Hawks rode Summar’s complete game to a 5-2 victory.
Trailing 2-0 going into the sixth, Landon Dalton got Green Hill going with a single. Adam Partin and Gabe Gray hit back-to-back RBI doubles to tie the score and chase Petricca. Jackson Hines singled in the go-ahead run off reliever Aidan Niggl (the run and loss charged to Petricca).
An error and a wild pitched scored two more.
Summar survived a one-out double by Rayder Soto in the seventh for the win. He scattered seven hits and a walk while striking out 10.
Mt. Juliet reached him in the fourth for two runs when Easton Krenzke’s single was followed by Johnny Pfefferle’s two-run opposite-field homer to right.
Petricca surrendered four hits and no walks while striking out 10 in 52/3 innings. Ryan Worden got the final out as the Bear trio surrendered five hits and fanned 12.
Pfefferle singled in the top of the sixth for his second hit of the night but Summar escaped the threat. Calen Miller had a double.
Watertown outscores Westmoreland 9-7
WESTMORELAND — A pair of three-run middle innings put Watertown ahead and the Purple Tigers held off a late Westmoreland rally to prevail 9-7 Monday night.
Zack Self snapped a 5-5 tie in the Tiger fifth with a two-run single.
Watertown outhit Westmoreland 10-9. All of the Tigers’ hits were singles except for C.J. Potter’s solo home run to center field which gave the Purple a 2-0 second-inning lead.
Self drove in four runs on two hits. K.J. Wood and Kaiden West had two hits apiece.
Zeb Major pitched the first four innings for the win and was the pitcher of record when Self had the go-ahead hit. Major struck out 11 while allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits. Self fanned five over the final three frames for the save, surviving Westmoreland’s two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Friendship run-rules Ezell-Harding 18-0
Tate Tidwell tossed a five-inning one-hitter Monday night as host Friendship Christian crushed visiting Ezell-Harding 18-0 at John McNeal Stadium.
Tidwell struck out eight and walked none.
Friendship scored nine times in the second inning, five in the third and four in the fourth, finishing with 15 hits as the Commanders climbed to 11-6 for the season, 3-0 in District 4-IIA.
Adam Gordon singled twice and tripled, driving in four runs. The rest of Friendship’s hits were singles.
Elijah Stockton knocked in three runs and Quin Long two as each had two hits. Caleb Kring also had a pair of RBIs while J.J. Pruneau and Austin Weatherford singled twice each.
Gallatin defeats Blue Devils
Gallatin scored early and kept host Lebanon at bay in a 6-2 win last Saturday at Brent Foster Field.
The Green Wave scored on a first-inning groundout. They added two runs in the third inning off starter Connor Gannon and doubled their lead to 6-0 with three in the top of the fifth.
The Blue Devils got on the board with both of their runs in the bottom of the fifth off reliever Carter Pruitte. Jackson Blevins worked the seventh.
Lebanon outhit Gallatin 7-4. Braden Metzgar had three of the Blue Devils’ hits.
Commanders crush Perry County in twin billFriendship Christian swept a doubleheader from visiting Perry County 19-0 and 14-0 last Saturday at John McNeal Stadium.
Ethan Myers pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the 19-0 first-game win. He walked three and struck out nine.
Friendship finished with 13 hits, including two doubles apiece from Storm Sellars and Austin Weatherford. J.J. Pruneau and Caleb Kring each collected a pair of singles.
Sellars and Weatherford drove in three runs apiece while Kring, Mason Hallum, Adam Gordon and Knox Hayslip had two RBIs each.
More of the same followed in the second game as Will Barnwell held the Vikings to one hit in four innings with a walk and nine strikeouts. Hallum fanned one in the fifth as the Commanders climbed to 10-6 for the season.
Friendship finished with 11 hits, including three doubles from Hallum, who drove in four runs. Gordon had two doubles and two RBIs. Elijah Stockton knocked in three scores and doubled while Pruneau also doubled. Kring collected a pair of singles.
The Commanders hosted Ezell-Harding on Monday and traveled to E-H yesterday to complete the District 4-IIA series.
Friendship will travel to Hendersonville for a trio of games this weekend. The Commandos will take on Portland at 1:30 p.m. and Pacific at 4 p.m. Friday. They will return Saturday to take on White House at 9 a.m.
Noblesville outscores Wilson Central 10-8GLADEVILLE — Noblesville came down from Indiana and won a 10-8 slugfest at Wilson Central last Friday.
The Lions scored five times in the top of the seventh inning to overtake the Wildcats, who had just put a five-spot of their own in the sixth to take an 8-5 lead.
Michael Demonbreun, the fourth of five pitchers, took the loss.
Each team had eight hits. Will Summers had three singles from the leadoff spot. Demonbreun doubled as he and Konnor Adelsberger had two hits apiece. Luke Kinzer was credited with two RBIs.
The Lions led 4-0 midway through the third inning before the Wildcats came back with two in the bottom of the third and one in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.