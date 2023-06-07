Florida, LSU, Kentucky wins give SEC 6 teams in NCAA baseball tournament super regionals

Former Friendship Christian star Jared Dickey sits in the Tennessee dugout during the Vols’ win over Charlotte in the Clemson Regional final.

 IAN COX • Tennessee Athletics

Six of the record-tying 10 Southeastern Conference teams in the NCAA Tournament will take the next step on the “Road to Omaha.”

No. 2 national seed Florida, No. 5 LSU and No. 12 Kentucky wrapped up regionals Monday and join fellow SEC members No. 15 South Carolina, No. 16 Alabama and Tennessee in super regionals beginning Friday.

