Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.