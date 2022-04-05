Tim Tebow has never, or will ever, play a football game on Nokes-Lasater Field.
But the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion quarterback is expected to pack the home of the Cumberland Phoenix before an anticipated record crowd when he addresses the CU homecoming attendees in October.
The Phoenix’s kickoff against Campbellsville has been moved up two hours to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. He will speak to the whole crowd at 2 p.m., address the teams prior to kickoff and be part of a fundraising dinner that night, the school’s athletic director said.
“That will help our visibility, bringing in churches, the high school football teams in the community, Nashville,” AD Ron Pavan said. “We just wanted to help bring our community together.
“Our word next year is ‘serve’ and also ‘rise above’. And Tim Tebow really meets what we’re all about, our strategic plan, mission.”
Cumberland has never sold out Nokes-Lasater Field in its decade of play at the former home of the Lebanon High Blue Devils who may have sold the place out (as well as the old Midstate Bowl and 1970s playoff games involving two neutral teams) since the stadium’s original 1965 construction. Wilson County school board chairman Larry Tomlinson, a longtime Blue Devils supporter and onetime public-address announcer at the stadium, was an official with the Midstate Bowl and once said the facility held “a miles-worth of seats”, meaning 5,280.
“I’d say this is going to be a hard ticket to get,” Pavan said. “It’s homecoming and it’s hall of fame weekend. We’re already going to have 3,500. We average about 3,000. We’ll have a sellout, maybe 7-10,000 people. For us, the visibility helps. But Tim Tebow meets our mission.”
Tebow’s story, born to missionary parents in the Philippines and his habit of kneeling on the football field as part of his Christian faith, has made him popular with people outside of football and sports.
“His Christian values meet our mission statement,” Pavan said. “We’re spiritually minded even though we’re not a Christian school. The guy played baseball, too, so he kind of fits Cumberland… He’s not only a great Christian, but a great athlete.
“He reaches not only the little kids, but the older people, too. We like his reach for what he’s doing in his life.”
