Former Bear commits to Oklahoma

Reggie Grimes, shown tackling Wilson Central's Garrett Todd (now at Southeast Missouri State) as a Mt. Juliet defensive end/linebacker in 2018, announced Thursday his intention to play college football for the Oklahoma Sooners. Grimes, now playing his senior season at Ravenwood, chose OU over South Carolina, Florida State, Alabama (where his father played), Florida State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. According to Rivals.com, the Sooners were not among his favorites until he visited the Norman, Okla., campus last month. He is the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 4 weakside linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. Grimes played three seasons at Mt. Juliet before moving to Ravenwood earlier this year after his father, Reggie Sr., who had been a Golden Bear assistant coach, was named defensive coordinator for the Raptors, who played host to Houston in a Class 6A state semifinal last night.