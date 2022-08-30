Former Cumberland assistant football coach Walt Wells was admitted to a Lexington hospital after suffering what has been called a “cardiac episode” while at work Sunday morning.
Wells is the head coach at Eastern Kentucky in nearby Richmond. According to a statement from the university, he suffered a medical episode at 10 a.m. Sunday. A release from EKU’s athletic director later Sunday said the Nashville native was in stable condition at UK Hospital’s intensive care unit.
Wells broke into college coaching with a three-year stint as an offensive assistant on Herschel Moore’s staff at Cumberland in 1994-96 during which time the then-Bulldogs twice led the NAIA in rushing. He also earned a master’s degree in human relations management at CU.
He then moved into Division I coaching with stops at Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, South Florida, New Mexico State, Kentucky and Tennessee (some more than once) before becoming EKU’s head coach in 2000.
In two seasons, the Colonels are 10-10 under Wells, including 7-4 last year when he was named Atlantic Sun Conference Coach of the Year.
As a middle Tennessee native, Wells, who played at McGavock High School and Austin Peay State University before receiving his bachelor’s degree from Belmont, and his staff heavily recruit this area. Former Friendship Christian lineman Ryan Jackson is a third-year sophomore (because of the COVID 2020 season, he already has two full seasons under his belt) in the defensive line.
The Colonels are scheduled to open their season Friday night at Eastern Michigan.
