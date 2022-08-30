Former Cumberland assistant football coach Walt Wells was admitted to a Lexington hospital after suffering what has been called a “cardiac episode” while at work Sunday morning.

Wells is the head coach at Eastern Kentucky in nearby Richmond. According to a statement from the university, he suffered a medical episode at 10 a.m. Sunday. A release from EKU’s athletic director later Sunday said the Nashville native was in stable condition at UK Hospital’s intensive care unit.

