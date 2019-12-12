Former CU assistant named EKU head coach

RICHMOND, Ky. -- Former Cumberland assistant Walt Wells was named head football coach at Eastern Kentucky University on Monday.
Wells' collegiate coaching career began in 1994 at Cumberland as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator under the legendary Herschel Moore. He and Moore led an offense that twice topped the NAIA in rushing, while helping the Bulldogs reach a top-15 national ranking.
He received a master's degree in human relations management in 1995 at Cumberland.
Wells left CU following the '96 season to become an assistant at Eastern Kentucky under legendary coach Roy Kidd and remained with the Colonels through '02. He also spent time at Western Kentucky and South Florida under Willie Taggart before moving on to New Mexico State.
After returning to EKU in 2015, he spent the 2016 and '17 seasons on Butch Jones' staff at Tennessee. He was an offensive quality control coach the first season and offensive line coach the second. After Jones was fired in 2017, Wells has been a quality control assistant at Kentucky the past two seasons.
Wells is replacing Mark Elder, who was not retained after finishing a 7-5 season, his fourth in Richmond, last month.
His hiring gives the Ohio Valley Conference two teams with former Cumberland coaches heading their programs. Dewayne Alexander, a former Bulldog head coach who returned for a season as offensive coordinator, just finished his second season in charge of Tennessee Tech's program.
