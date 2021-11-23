Brady North, Cumberland’s first baseman on the Bulldogs’ 2014 NAIA national championship team, will put on a big-league uniform next spring when he reports to the Tampa Bay Rays’ spring training site.
North, 30, has been promoted to assistant hitting coach, along with Dan DeMent, on the parent club under hitting coach Chad Mottola.
“I was speechless,” North said. “(Manager Kevin) Cash literally had to ask me if I was still there when he told me.
“The journey to get here has been all encompassing. To be a major- league player was always my dream until 2016. The goal shifted to coaching the major leagues, so hearing Cash tell me he wanted me to join his staff is a dream come true for this kid from Tampa.”
The youngest coach on two-time American League Manager of the Year Kevin Cash’s staff, North spent this past season with the Rays’ Bowling Green Hot Rods farm team, which won the High-A East championship this past season. He was a coach for the Rookie-level GCL Rays in 2019.
“I am excited to join a staff that is so experienced and knowledgeable,” North said. “It will allow me to lean on them in times of doubt.”
“Coaching Brady I knew he had a bright future in coaching ahead of him. He rose to the top really quickly and I don’t think he’s done yet,” former Cumberland coach Woody Hunt said. “He was a very intelligent player that had a knack for making others around him better and we are seeing that in his coaching. We are very proud of what he has accomplished.”
Armed with a master’s degree in sport and exercise science from CU, North served two seasons as hitting coach at Tampa’s Gaither High School and was the director of hitting and mental performance at Top Level Athletes in Orlando, Fla.
North will be the fourth CU alum to wear an MLB uniform professionally, and second coach, joining former longtime Chicago Cubs bullpen coach Lester Strode. Pitcher Aaron Wilkerson, who spent the 2020 season with the Dodgers’ Triple-A team in Oklahoma City, and retired catcher Luis Martinez, made the Show as players.
