Cumberland football alumnus Chris Simpson garnered a statewide honor by being named the Broyles Award winner announced Thursday by the Tennessee Football Coaches Association.
The honor is given to the state’s best assistant high school football coach of the season, a prestigious honor started by the association in 2020.
He was recently named the head football coach at Maplewood High School, his alma mater.
He most recently served as the defensive coordinator at East Nashville, where his defense helped the Eagles finish as the 3A state runner-up the past two seasons.
East Nashville’s defense forced more than 30 turnovers each of the past two seasons.
Simpson also has served as an assistant at McGavock, Pearl-Cohn and John Overton.
During his tenure as a McGavock assistant, the Raiders advanced past the first round of the playoffs for just the second and third times in school history.
Simpson played defensive back at Cumberland from 2008-2011.
He was a member of the 2008 Mid-South Conference West Division championship team.
Simpson earned all-conference honors during his junior and senior seasons.
Simpson collected 132 tackles during his career and hauled in 10 interceptions.
He earned National Player of the Week his junior season against Shorter picking off two passes, returning one for a score.
