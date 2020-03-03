Former CU infielder, MTSU coach to speak at LHS’ First Pitch dinner

Former Cumberland infielder and Middle Tennessee State coach Jim McGuire will be the keynote speaker Friday at Lebanon High School’s third annual “First Pitch” dinner in the LHS cafeteria.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the event will feature both a live and silent auction, presentation of the Brent Foster Legacy Award to local businessman and 1971 LHS graduate Brownie Hall and introduction of the 2020 Blue Devils.
Tickets are $10 per person and available from any Blue Devil baseball player and at the door.
McGuire, director of operations for Nashville-based Hit After Hit Baseball Academy, spent 26 years with the MTSU baseball program, including the last six as head coach. He was named Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2015.
He played for Cumberland coach Woody Hunt during the Bulldogs’ first two years competing as a four-year program — 1984 and ’85.
Transitioning into coaching, McGuire had stops at Missouri-St. Louis and Rend Lake Community College. He spent four of his six seasons at Rend Lake as head coach.
He joined Steve Peterson’s MTSU staff as an assistant coach for eight seasons before becoming associate head coach following the 2000 season. McGuire was promoted to head coach upon Peterson’s retirement following the 2012 season.
Lebanon opens the season at 4 p.m. Monday against Cookeville at Brent Foster Field.
