Former CU pitcher wins Kentucky high school title

As a pitcher at Cumberland in the mid-1990s, Lebanon High-graduate Jeremy Shope rarely took the mound in a varsity game.
He got a rare opportunity in the second game of a midweek doubleheader against Indiana Tech. He had a lead in the third or fourth inning of a scheduled seven-inning contest when Tech’s coach was ejected. The assistant coach then took up the argument and was also sent to the showers. There was no third coach. The Warriors were pulled off the field and the game forfeited.
Shope, his rare chance to pitch dashed (Cumberland’s website shows he pitched in a total of six games in the 1995 and ’96 seasons), was bitterly disappointed in the locker room afterward. Coach Woody Hunt pleaded his case with the umpires in the lounge area which was then their dressing room, but to no avail. It probably wasn’t an official game, but it wasn’t a conference game so the six-time Hall of Fame coach promptly said the game and statistics would count. Shope had one of his two career wins (against no losses).
“Coach Hunt was special to me because he had that competitive nature that I shared,” Shope said yesterday. “Taught me a lot about how to carry myself and handle myself. Sometimes, a competitive person can be over the top. I was able to learn from him, and other players, too.”
Shope, who recently turned 49, graduated and moved on to a high school coaching career where he’s approaching 500 wins and a has plaque in the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Class of 2016, for his 17-year run of 349 wins at Mercer County.
After a stint as a salesman and an assistant college coach, he returned to high school coaching at Whitley County in Williamsburg, home to the University of the Cumberlands located just across the state line north of Knoxville. After two previous trips to the state championship game, Shope saw his Whitley County team win the Kentucky state championship last Saturday with a 2-1 win over Shelby County, capping a 39-4 season.
“I tell you one thing, he can coach,” Hunt said of his former pitcher. “He knows how to get the best out of players as good as anybody I’ve ever seen. He’s proved himself that way.
“All those big schools you got to beat and he’s (at) at small country school, a community school. What he’s done is remarkable… He’s a great coach, a great person. The two things that stand out about Jeremy: He’s a competitor and he’s got a passion for what he does. And his passion rubs off on players and everybody around him. And he gets the best out of his players. He’s a great, great coach.”
Unlike in Tennessee, where six state champions were crowned last month, there is no class baseball in Kentucky. The Colonels, from an area which regularly produces state title contenders, are the only Bluegrass State high school team with a state championship trophy in the sport. Also unlike in the Volunteer State, Kentucky’s postseason is single-elimination.
“It’s amazing how God’s plans are so different,” said Shope. “I never thought I’d be in Whitley County and winning a state championship. Very blessed.”
Whitley County’s story is similar to Watertown where Shope’s former teammate Mark Purvis coached the Purple Tigers, historically not regarded as a baseball power, to a state 2A title last year.
“(Purvis) was a bigtime competitor, too,” Shope said. “I had no doubt when he chose the coaching route, the teaching route, he’d be successful.”
Shope, who moved to Lebanon as a sophomore from Harlan, Ky., (where his father was a coal miner; his mother had family here) and played for coaches Bruce Skeen and Victor Wharton, joined Purvis and Rodney Martin, who played and coached at CU in the 1980s, as high school state championship baseball coaches. Another of Shope’s LHS/CU teammates, Jody Atwood, won a state softball title at Friendship Christian in 2015. Martin, who became a high school coach at Lebanon a year after Shope’s 1992 graduation, won several at Kentucky powerhouse Lexington Catholic. Whitley County won its title at the University of Kentucky’s field.
“He was at the state championship game,” Shope said of Martin. “I had several people say he was cheering his tail off… I worked several of his baseball camps for six or seven summers. I learned a lot from him, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.