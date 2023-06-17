Former CU pitcher wins Kentucky high school title

Former Lebanon High and Cumberland University pitcher Jeremy Shope kisses the Kentucky state high school baseball championship plaque his Whitley County team won last weekend.

 DYLAN WILSON • (Williamsburg, Ky.) News Journal

As a pitcher at Cumberland in the mid-1990s, Lebanon High-graduate Jeremy Shope rarely took the mound in a varsity game.

He got a rare opportunity in the second game of a midweek doubleheader against Indiana Tech. He had a lead in the third or fourth inning of a scheduled seven-inning contest when Tech’s coach was ejected. The assistant coach then took up the argument and was also sent to the showers. There was no third coach. The Warriors were pulled off the field and the game forfeited.

