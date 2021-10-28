Former CU player, coach North wins High-A title

Two-time Cumberland graduate, 2014 baseball national champion and former assistant coach Brady North was part of the High-A East Championship with the Bowling Green Hot Rods, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, this past season.
North just completed his first season as hitting coach for the Hot Rods. Also on the Bowling Green staff is Nashville Sounds legend Skeeter Barnes, who is the Rods’ first-base coach.
North served as the graduate assistant at Cumberland during the 2017 season before receiving a promotion to assistant coach in ’18. From CU, North joined the professional coaching ranks with the Rays as the hitting coach for the Gulf Coast League Rays, a rookie-level league, before being sent to Bowling Green this season.
The Hot Rods won the series after winning Game 5 over the Greensboro Grasshoppers 6-3. The series went back and forth as Bowling Green had their backs against the wall trailing 2-1 in the series before rallying for two straight wins to win the championship. On the Grasshoppers pitching staff is former DeKalb County star Steven Jennings, whose father, Randy, is a former All-American shortstop for Cumberland and later coached baseball and girls’ basketball at Watertown.
“I was very fortunate to be a part of this team and help these players prepare every night,” North said. “All of the credit goes to them for working the way they did and executing when it mattered.”
The Bowling Green hitters this season broke several franchise records. The Hot Rods set single-season team-high marks in homers, OPS, runs and RBIs — all with 20 fewer games than have ever been played by a Hot Rods team in the regular season. The club also finished third in the minors in team home runs. Six of the top seven clubs were AAA teams.
North said the players earned all the records they set from their work and talent.
“These guys are really really good and hit balls harder than I ever did,” North said.
They had nine players go for double-digit homers this season, a team record, while three more reached 20 homers. Since the franchise began in 2009 and only three players had ever accomplished that feat: Derek Dietrich 2011, Ronaldo Hernandez 2018 Moises Gomez ’18.
North spent just one season actually playing at Cumberland, but he made it count by helping CU to the 2014 NAIA national championship. North hit .283 on the season with 12 home runs and 59 RBIs, both second-most on the club. He was a very good defensive first baseman, posting the second-highest fielding percentage amongst the everyday players.
“Cumberland was the first time I really ever had the privilege to contribute and be part of a championship-caliber team,” North said. “I drew on that experience multiple times throughout the championship series.”
One quote he said stuck with him from Cumberland as former head coach Woody Hunt always said, “Dreams are somewhat impossible, but always possible.”
North went on to play two seasons in the Frontier League, spending one season with the Washington Wild Things and one with the Lake Erie Crushers.
He is spending this off-season coaching the Leones del Escogido in La Liga Dominicana, a winter league in the Dominican Republic for major- and minor-league players. Notable players who have played for the team in the past include David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., among others.
North will report back with the Rays for spring training in February.
