Former Cumberland standout Chelsey (Hall) Loveless has been hired as girls’ basketball coach at Friendship Christian School.
She takes over for Greg Brown, who departed FCS for an assistant coaching position at Texas A&M University earlier this month.
Loveless holds a bachelor’s degree from Cumberland in health and human performance with an emphasis in sport management, and a master’s degree from CU in business administration. She spent three seasons on the women’s basketball staff at Cumberland University serving as junior-varsity head coach and assisting the varsity head coach.
She was a two-time third-team NAIA All-American and a Lindsey Donnell Award recipient while at Cumberland University. She was twice first-team All Mid-South and was an NAIA Scholar-Athlete as a senior.
She began her playing career at UT-Martin where she played in a pair of NCAA Division 1 national tournaments and was a high school standout in both basketball and soccer while playing at Blackman High School, reaching a pair of TSSAA Class AAA basketball state tournaments, and earning all-district status in both sports.
“Chelsey is a great addition to our Friendship family,” FCS athletic director John McNeal said in a release. “Her passion for the game, her youthful energy and her experience as a winner are just what we were looking for in our next head coach. We have a very young team, with lots of roster spots and playing time to be earned. We are confident that the girls will love her and want to play hard for her. She additionally has a strong history of service in her local church and community and will be a great fit for the Lady Commanders.”
Trevecca Nazarene University coach Chad Hibdon, who coached Loveless at Blackman High, also chimed in.
“Coach Loveless is a tremendous hire for FCS,” Hibdon said. “Chelsey is a great servant leader. She utilizes basketball to build her student-athletes in their faith and preparation for life.
“On the court she epitomizes what it takes to be a winner. She will build a program similar to how she played; relentless effort, competitive drive and a daily quest for greatness. Chelsey is an up-and-coming star in the coaching profession.”
Loveless is married to former Cumberland quarterback Broc Loveless, who is the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Phoenix football team.
