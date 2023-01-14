Hal Williams, who began the Cumberland women’s basketball program in 1977, died Tuesday in a New Orleans hospital.
The longtime former University of South Alabama athletic administrator was attending a New Orleans Saints game in the Superdome on Sunday when he suffered sudden cardiac arrest.
The longtime Saints season ticket holder was hospitalized at Tulane Medical Center.
Williams, 71, was a native of Mobile, where USA’s campus is located, and graduated from the school in 1976.
He was a student assistant coach/trainer under men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis, who began his Division I coaching career that season after three years at then-Cumberland Junior College in Lebanon.
Williams made his way to Cumberland himself soon after graduating and founded the Lady Bulldog basketball program.
He transferred to the men’s program in 1979 and also became athletic director.
His teams went 115-40 with two Tennessee State Junior College Athletic Association state championships.
While in Lebanon he also earned his master’s degree in secondary school administration from Middle Tennessee State University.
After leaving Cumberland in 1982, he became a high school coach in Mobile, winning three Alabama state championships in golf, before returning to USA in ’88 to serve as golf coach and NCAA compliance officer.
After his Jaguars won three Sun Belt Conference men’s golf championships, he left coaching and became assistant athletic director and, later, associate director of athletics.
He retired in 2018 but remained a regular at USA events.
He attended the Jaguars’ basketball game last Saturday.
