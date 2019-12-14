Former Cumberland player named to TBCA Hall of Fame

Facebook

Jim McGuire, who played baseball for Cumberland coach Woody Hunt during the then-Bulldogs' first two seasons competing as a four-year institution (1984-85), has been named to the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, along with former Tennessee and Major League pitcher R.A. Dickey. After his Cumberland career, McGuire transitioned into college coaching. He spent 26 seasons on the coaching staff at Middle Tennessee State, including the final six as head coach.