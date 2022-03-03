BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Former Friendship Christian slugger Jared Dickey has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.
The redshirt freshman recorded a hit in all four games — three against Iona and one vs. North Carolina-Asheville — despite making just one start (Sunday).
Dickey was retired just once in 13 plate appearances over four games and led the team with an .875 batting average, nine runs scored, five walks, a .923 on-base percentage and two stolen bases. The Mt. Juliet native also hit a pair of home runs on the week, blasting solo shots in Friday’s win over Iona and Sunday’s victory over the Gaels. His homer Friday was the first of his career.
Dickey’s most impressive performance came in Sunday’s victory over the Gaels where he started at catcher and reached base in all five of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with two walks, four runs scored and a homer, all career highs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.