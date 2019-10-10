Former Lady Bear star DeGray named Sun Belt Athlete of the Year

NEW ORLEANS -- The Sun Belt Conference unveiled Little Rock women's basketball's Ronjanae DeGray as its 2018-19 Female Athlete of the Year at the league's annual honors celebration event Monday night.
The Sun Belt Athlete of the Year award, which annually recognizes one female and one male student-athlete, is the highest individual honor given and based on athletic performance, academic success, outstanding leadership and character.
DeGray, who along with twin sister Raeyana previously starred at Mt. Juliet High School, led Little Rock to a share of the 2018-19 Sun Belt regular-season title and conference tournament title. The two-time All-Sun Belt first-team selection averaged a team-leading 14.5 points and seven rebounds per game, capping her career as a member of the school's 1,000-point club (1,234 points) and as the all-time leader in field goal percentage (.485) and free throw percentage (.775). In her four years playing for the Trojans, the Odessa, Texas, native was a part of four postseason tournament appearances -- two NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship and two Postseason WNIT.
"I am very proud of the accomplishments Ronjanae has earned and this is certainly a great accomplishment for her and her team," said Little Rock women's basketball coach Joe Foley. "Ronjanae stood out as an enthusiastic, goal-oriented basketball player who was dedicated to the game and always remained very positive. It was through that hard work and dedication that she improved and rose to the top of the Sun Belt. This is a great honor for her and her teammates who helped her achieve so much. She was and continues to be a great ambassador for our program and our school."
