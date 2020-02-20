Former LHS star named conference player of the week

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Lebanon High star Anna Bennett was named Great Midwest Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week on Monday.
A freshman outfielder for Trevecca, Bennett, who starred on the infield at LHS, finished last weekend with a .500 (4-for-8) batting average with five RBI and three runs scored.
Bennett recorded a slugging percentage of over 1.000 (1.125) and produced a .556 on-base percentage as the Trojans’ offense outscored opponents 36-6 in four wins.
The Trojans right-fielder smashed her first collegiate home run in a 7-2 win over Missouri S&T on Sunday afternoon, a game in which she also collected her second double of the weekend.
