Former longtime WC, LHS assistant coach found dead

Maurice Grooms, a former longtime assistant coach at Wilson Central and Lebanon, was found dead Sunday afternoon near his vehicle in the parking lot at Stewarts Creek High School where he worked as strength coach, assistant football coach and physical education teacher.
It is believed he was at the Smyrna school to work out, according to reports, and that his death is the result of a medical incident, pending the results of a routine exam.
Word of his death spread quickly.
“I was shell-shocked,” said Wilson Central head coach Brad Dedman, on whose staff Grooms served six season as defensive line/strength coach.
Grooms, 50, was a Lebanon native who played in the defensive line for the Mark Medley-coached Blue Devil teams of the late 1980s. Following his 1989 graduation, he played collegiately at the old Lambuth University and Western Kentucky University.
He went to Stewarts Creek last summer from Wilson Central following stints at Lebanon, LaVergne and Antioch.
“Great person,” Dedman said. “Never gave up on a kid.
“Sometimes you might get down on a player. He’d be the first guy to go, ‘He’s going to mature and grow up into the player he can be’.”
Grooms was one of the first hires Bobby Brown made when he became Lebanon coach in 2002 and coached the Blue Devils’ defensive line for three seasons, through ’04.
“He was a joy to be around,” Brown said. “He was always smiling. You always enjoyed being around him.
“He worked the kids hard but he cared about them, too. If a kid needed a ride home, he’d take them home and take them somewhere to eat.”
Ironically, his final game with Stewarts Creek was at his Lebanon alma mater where the Red Hawks lost to the Blue Devils in the first round of the TSSAA playoffs.
