NASHVILLE — Former Mt. Juliet volleyball and basketball coach Jennifer Wilson will be honored as a Trojan Legend during Trevecca’s Jan. 27 game against Walsh at the Trojan Fieldhouse.
Wilson, a longtime teacher at MJHS, is the school’s only four-time All-American at Trevecca and is the Trojans’ all-time scoring leader with 2,109 points.
Her coach, Julie Van Beek, said she knew early in her freshman season that Wilson was going to be a special player.
“In the pre-conference of her freshman season she would score a point for about every minute she played,” Van Beek said. “After Christmas she averaged almost 20 points a game. Her confidence grew and she helped lead us to the National Tournament and put Trevecca on the map.
“Not only could she score, but she had the ability to make the other players on the court better. She was very smart and one of the most competitive players I’ve ever coached.
“She recognized that when she screened she would often take two defenders with her and would open up a shot for another shooter. She was a great passer to the post… Jennifer had a beautiful shot and made a living off the baseline pull-up jumper.
“As good as Jennifer was, she was very humble and one of the most appreciative young ladies that I ever coached.”
According to Van Beek she also had the flare for,” Van Beek said. “She had some of her best scoring nights against Lipscomb and Union and hit game winners in numerous games, most notably against No. 1 Southern Nazarene and Freed-Hardeman in the TranSouth semifinals.”
In all, Wilson held 18 Trevecca women’s basketball records when she ended her career. She still holds seven game, season and career records. She will be inducted with her father, Frank, former men’s basketball coach and athletic director at the school. Wilson was inducted into the Trevecca Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 along with her father, longtime men’s basketball coach Frank Wilson. She is one of at least five members of the Hall with Wilson County ties.
