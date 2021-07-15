Former Mt. Juliet teammates taken in MLB draft

Brown goes to Houston in 9th round, Hunley to Rays in 19th
Two old friends who grew up together and are members of the Mt. Juliet High Class of 2017 were chosen in the Major League Baseball draft this week.
Middle Tennessee State pitcher Aaron Brown was selected by the Houston Astros with the 268th pick in the ninth round Monday. His fellow right-hander, Tennessee’s Sean Hunley, was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 19th round with the 581st selection Tuesday.
Their high school coach, Mark Purvis, was like a proud papa Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s pretty neat,” said Purvis, now the coach at Watertown. “You just like to see them develop and have a chance to keep their careers going if they choose.”
Brown and Hunley were part of a loaded pitching staff at Mt. Juliet, which also included Vanderbilt’s Ethan Smith, who’s a year behind them, and left-hander Dylan Bonds, who signed with Arkansas before going the junior-college route.
“That was a talented class,” Purvis said.
Brown’s 6-foot-4-inch frame and ability to locate a mid-to-high 90s fastball and pitch deep into ballgames drew the attention of scouts.
“We are extremely excited for Aaron being drafted in the ninth round by the Houston Astros,” Blue Raider coach Jim Toman said on goblueraiders.com. ”Aaron was a model student athlete, worked very hard, threw strikes and competed at an elite level. His character and team first mentality were exemplary and we are very proud of what he has accomplished.”
Brown finished the season with the sixth-highest single season strikeout total in program history with 113, placing him 25th nationally. His total 113:15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 85.2 innings of work was eighth best in the country. He also struck out 11 or more batters five times with a career-high 13 punchouts at Memphis on March 19.
Those numbers earned him a spot on the All-Conference USA second team and was selected as a member of the Conference USA All-Tournament team. Brown was also the eighth pitcher in Blue Raider history to record 100 or more strikeouts in a single season.
His final collegiate start capped off one of the best single seasons in recent Blue Raider memory when Brown fired seven innings to lead Middle Tennessee to a win against then No. 20 Charlotte in the opening game of the C-USA Tournament, MTSU’s first win against a ranked opponent since it took down Vanderbilt in 2018.
Hunley became one of the top relievers in the Southeastern Conference as Tennessee reached the College World Series for the first time in 16 seasons. He went 7-5 in a school-record 35 appearances covering 72.1 innings while posting nine saves. He struck out 77 and walked 13, holding opponents to a .229 batting average as he earned second-team All-America honors from Baseball America.
For his Big Orange career, Brown went 18-8 in 76 appearances, including 20 starts, with a shutout and 13 saves. Opponents batted .237 in his 209 innings. He ranks among the top 10 all-time at Tennessee in appearances (76 — 4th), ERA (2.71 — 7th) and saves (13 — t-3rd).
As a Golden Bear, Brown went 9-4 with 139 strikeouts in three seasons at Mt. Juliet. He won his only decision as a freshman at Vanderbilt in 2018 before going 9-3 as a sophomore in ’19 at State College of Florida. As an MTSU junior in 2020, his started the Blue Raiders’ season opener at North Carolina and went 1-3 with a 3.63 ERA before the season was cut short by the pandemic. He was voted team captain by teammates as a junior.
“He always had good command,” Purvis said of Brown. “He was throwing 90s in high school and you just thought that was going to project and develop.”
Brown’s first assignment will likely come in one of two places: with the Florida Complex League Astros, the Astros Rookie-Ball affiliate which has both a blue and orange squad, or with the Low-A affiliate Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Parent clubs have until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15 to sign draft picks to a contract, after such time players can be assigned to a club.
Hunley went 5-1 with a 1.04 ERA as a Golden Bear senior in 2017.
“Sean knew how to pitch and had really good command,” Purvis said. “He didn’t have overpowering stuff, just knew how to pitch.
“He threw 88-92. Nowadays, you look and everybody’s throwing mid-90s. For his role, he wasn’t overpowering. He just knew how to pitch to contact.”
With a staff like that, who was No. 1?
“We didn’t have a 1-2-3,” Purvis said. “We mixed and matched who we thought matched up better with somebody.
“It wasn’t the pitching that was the problem. It was just we couldn’t hit when we needed to. We had a lot of 1-0 and 2-1 games.”
