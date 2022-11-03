Former NFL players finding success as current NFL coaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel offered handshakes and high-fives to his players as they exited Nissan Stadium following a victory two weeks ago.
When he saw center Ben Jones limping up the ramp, Vrabel made a beeline for the veteran and grabbed him for an emotional bear hug.
Not as a player or a coach.
Vrabel played 14 seasons as an NFL linebacker — a career that included three Super Bowl titles with New England — and has a level of experience that’s hard to match for players and even rarer for coaches.
So he had a genuine appreciation for what Jones sacrificed by playing through a knee injury and helping the Titans beat rival Indianapolis 19-10 on Oct. 23.
Vrabel’s one of 10 current head coaches with NFL playing experience, some with considerably more than others. The list includes four in their second head coaching stints — Dennis Allen (New Orleans), Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay), Doug Pederson (Jacksonville) and Ron Rivera (Washington) — as well as second-year Detroit coach Dan Campbell and first-year Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell, who has the Vikings (6-1) atop the NFC North.
There’s also Indianapolis’ Frank Reich and two guys who, like Allen, barely had cups of coffee in the league: Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury and Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor.
Although there’s a rich tradition of NFL players becoming successful NFL coaches — Mike Ditka, Jim Harbaugh, Marty Schottenheimer, Don Shula and Dan Reeves, to name a few — there seems to be no direct correlation between the two.
You don’t have to have played a down in the NFL to be a great coach (see Vince Lombardi, Paul Brown, Bill Walsh, Jimmy Johnson and Bill Belichick).
But there’s no doubt it helps having NFL experience.
