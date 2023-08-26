An old and formerly familiar program will visit Nokes-Lasater Field at 6 p.m. tonight as Cumberland kicks off its football season.
Union College was a charter member of the Mid-South Conference in 1987 and played Cumberland in 1990, the year CU revived the program. The program now known as the Phoenix have a 14-7 advantage over the Bulldogs from southeast Kentucky, though this is their first meeting since 2018, Tim Mathis’ first season at Cumberland.
The Bulldogs, who have competed in the Appalachian Athletic Conference since leaving the MSC in 2002, are coming off an 0-10 season. They also have a new defensive coordinator, which makes scouting that side of the ball for a season opener challenging in the coaches’ offices at Nokes-Lasater Field.
“We think they’re going to be a 3-4 defense,” Mathis said. “We really won’t know until we line up tonight. (Based on things) we can see online that looks like what they’re doing.”
The offense should be more familiar.
“They’re a spread-type team,” Mathis said. “They want to establish the run. The one bright spot offensively for them is they’ve had a good running back the last several years.”
Mathis said the Phoenix have gotten through fall camp without any new injuries. But like everybody else, they’ve had to deal with the heat wave. Though the NAIA or Mid-South Conference doesn’t have a heat policy, he said the school tries to follow the TSSAA guidelines for high school.
“We just try to go later in the afternoon and make it work,” said Mathis, who noted the Phoenix need to play. “We’re ready to hit somebody else, that’s for sure.”
Though there are no new injuries, there are some lingering knee issues from the spring. Transfer Mitchell Bare, a Friendship Christian graduate, is not ready to go. But Treyvon Williams should be able to play. Receiver Sean Niblett should also see action.
