An old and formerly familiar program will visit Nokes-Lasater Field at 6 p.m. tonight as Cumberland kicks off its football season.

Union College was a charter member of the Mid-South Conference in 1987 and played Cumberland in 1990, the year CU revived the program. The program now known as the Phoenix have a 14-7 advantage over the Bulldogs from southeast Kentucky, though this is their first meeting since 2018, Tim Mathis’ first season at Cumberland.

