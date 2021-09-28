Cumberland women’s soccer’s first NAIA first team All-American Lindsay Kitson has signed a pro contract with Clube de Albergaria in the Liga BPI.
Kitson marks the third Cumberland women’s soccer player to sign a professional contract with Olivia Chu and Rebecca Holloway. The Liga BPI is considered the best women’s soccer league in Portugal with 12 clubs in the circuit. The team finished ninth out of 12 teams last season.
Kitson is statistically the best goalkeeper in women’s soccer history. She helped the Phoenix post 50 wins in her career and allowed just 53 goals in 63 career games in the net. She was named an NAIA All-American in 2012-14 and Mid-South Conference first team honors three times.
She helped Cumberland climb to a No. 1 ranking in 2014. The program made three straight trips to Orange Beach in the NAIA National Championships, making it to the quarterfinals and Sweet Sixteen twice.
Cumberland produced three of the most decorated seasons in program history over the span Kitson was the keeper, posting marks of 19-3-0, 16-4-1 and 17-4-1 with one Mid-South Conference regular-season championship (2013) and one Mid-South Conference tournament title (2012).
Outside of soccer, Kitson was an excellent student in the classroom earning Mid-South Conference Scholar-Athlete two times. She graduated from Cumberland in May 2015 with a degree in accounting.
Kitson’s professional debut came Sunday evening where she helped Clube de Albergaria to a 2-0 win over Varzim Soccer Club. She made a save on a penalty kick to keep the shutout for the team.
The team will be back in action Sunday, Oct. 3 at SC Braga.
