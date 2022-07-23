FRANKLIN — Former Wilson Central star Colton Dowell was named to the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team during OVC Media Day earlier this week.
A graduate student, Dowell has been a mainstay for UT-Martin as a three-time All-OVC performer during his career. Despite having his 2021 season shortened due to injury, he still tallied 22 receptions for 398 yards and caught two touchdowns. When qualified, his 18.1 yards per reception led the OVC while his 66.3 yards per game ranked third. His best game came in the season opener against FBS foe Western Kentucky when he hauled in his sixth career 100-yard performance and a touchdown.
