Former Wilson Central star named Sophomore All-America

UT-Martin's Colton Dowell has been named Sophomore All-America by HERO Sports.
A former Wilson Central star, Dowell posted arguably the biggest breakout season by a Skyhawk. The pass-catching tight end ranked second on the team with 38 receptions for 765 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 20.1 yards per reception and 63.8 receiving yards per game.
He tallied four 100-yard receiving contests against Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri, Jacksonville State and Austin Peay while tallying 12 plays of 25 yards or more. Arguably his best game came against Tech where he notched five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns -- including a 73-yard score.
