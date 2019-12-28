Lebanon's Christie Williams may be the only University of Memphis football fan hoping the Tigers' offense stalls out. It's the only way her little boy (if you can call 6-foot-5, 238 pounds little) will get on the field.
Her son, Adam, is the punter for the Memphis team which will face Penn State in today's Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium (otherwise known as Jerry's World, the home of the Dallas Cowboys) in Arlington, Texas.
Adam Williams is a redshirt sophomore for the Tigers from Wilson Central. He is averaging 45.7 yards per punt, which would rank in the top 15 nationally except Memphis' offense has been so powerful during this 12-1 season he only has 41 attempts for the American Athletic Conference champions, not enough through 13 games to qualify for the NCAA rankings. He is averaging 3.15 punts per game.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.
