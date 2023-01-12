Cumberland’s Tobi Oniyide, Renaldo Savoury, Alana Mack and Daveina Watson have been named Mid-South Conference track & field Athletes of the Week for their performances last weekend in the Ed Temple Classic at Tennessee State.

Oniyide earned the Men’s Runner of the Week after taking first place in the 55m dash. He took the top spot with a time of 6.45 seconds. He defeated 14 other athletes several from the NCAA Division I level. He also helped the 4x400 meter relay team take second place amongst seven squads competing with a time of 3:28.89.

