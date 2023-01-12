Cumberland’s Tobi Oniyide, Renaldo Savoury, Alana Mack and Daveina Watson have been named Mid-South Conference track & field Athletes of the Week for their performances last weekend in the Ed Temple Classic at Tennessee State.
Oniyide earned the Men’s Runner of the Week after taking first place in the 55m dash. He took the top spot with a time of 6.45 seconds. He defeated 14 other athletes several from the NCAA Division I level. He also helped the 4x400 meter relay team take second place amongst seven squads competing with a time of 3:28.89.
This is Oniyide’s third weekly honor of his career.
Savoury was named the Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after finishing in second place in the high jump. His best mark came at 1.82 meters defeating four NCAA athletes. This is his first weekly honor of his career.
Mack earned the Women’s Runner of the Week honors after taking second place in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.15 seconds. Mack defeated 13 other competitors in the event. She also claimed third place in the long jump with a distance of 4.74 meters.
This is Mack’s third time earning Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week honors in her career.
Watson picked up where she left off last season with a strong start earning the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. She took home a second place finish in the shot put with a mark of 12.1 meters good enough for 13th best in the NAIA, but short of “B” standards.
This is Watson’s first weekly honor of her career.
Cumberland will stay in-state this weekend as the Phoenix take on the Commodore Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt University this Friday and Saturday in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.