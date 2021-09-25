HENDERSONVILLE — Four individuals from Wilson County qualified for next week’s Region 4-AA golf tournament by finishing in the top five (outside of the team qualifiers) in Thursday’s District 8 tournament at Country Hills.
Lebanon’s Daryl Mitchell finished as the third individual in the girls’ event with a 98 while Mt. Juliet’s Rylie Rorie snagged the final spot with a 103.
Wilson Central’s Zac Wilson was fourth in the boys with a 79, followed by Green Hill’s Carson Cole with an 80.
The region tournament will be held Monday, also at Country Hills.
Green Hill’s girls had the best team showing from the Wilson County delegation with a fourth-place finish and 190 points. Savannah Clark carded a 92 and Sydney Spence 98 for the Lady Hawks. Mt. Juliet had 228 with Ella Robinson shooting 125. Wilson Central turned in a 232 with Haley Lannon shooting 106 and Dorothy Montanye 126. Mitchell was Lebanon’s only girl.
Green Hill’s boys finished fifth with 337 as Gant Brasfield and Brice Lamont each shot 85 and Ashton Conley 87. Wilson Central shot 376 with Ethan Marcum carding an 89, Griffin Smith 103 and Hunter Williams 105. Lebanon’s 382 was built on Garrett Oliver’s 894, John Hodge’s 92, Gabe Keith’s 101 and Carter Pope’s 105. Mt. Juliet’s 423 included Cooper Gettler’s 81, Nathan Stolz’s 105, Broderick Nordgren’s 117 and Dylan Cole’s 120.
