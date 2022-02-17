Four Lebanon wrestlers advanced from last weekend’s individual region tournament to this weekend’s sectional, a new round of postseason from previous years.
Tanner Waxman won the region at 195 pounds. Gavin Whiteaker finished third at 132. Tyler Perry was fourth at 220 and Dylan Whiteaker was fourth at 113. Prior to last season, those four would advance to the state tournament. Now, they will compete in the new sectional round this weekend with the top finishers advancing to next weekend’s state meet.
The Division II state meet will be held this weekend at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, with Friendship Christian sending three wrestlers to the meet.
Tyson Wolcott finished third in the regional at 138 pounds. Chase Eakes was second at 152 and Dylan Davenport fourth at 195.
