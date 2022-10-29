The East offensive line will have a heavy Wilson County flavor according to the roster released for the 15th annual Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association East-West All-Star Classic scheduled for Dec. 9 at Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.
Lebanon teammates Eli Freeman and Aidan Donald will be joined by Mt. Juliet’s Ayden Bussell in the offensive front.
