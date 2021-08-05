Four members of the Cumberland men’s golf team made the NAIA Academic All-America team, including Tomas Acotto, Reece Gaddes, Bryson Smith and Adrian Steeger.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically.
The golfer must also maintain a stroke average under 78 while also participating in at least 40% of their team’s competitive rounds.
The four golfers were an integral part of Cumberland’s success on the course during the 2020-21 season as the squad posted a 10th place finish at the NAIA National Championships.
Acotto finished the season with a 75.8 stroke average, the fourth-lowest average on the squad.
Smith finished the season with a 75.2 average across eight tournaments while Steeger finished with a 75.5 stroke average.
Rounding out the Phoenix was Wilson Central-graduate Gaddes with a 76.5 stroke average for the season.
The Phoenix will return to campus on Aug. 22 to prepare for the 2021-2022 season.
