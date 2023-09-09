Four Phoenix men score CU shuts out Tennessee Southern

Cumberland’s Parker Tighe scored his first career goal in Wednesday’s win over Tennessee Southern.

 JC SWAFFORD • Cumberland University

Cumberland’s men got their first win of the season Wednesday in a big way taking down undefeated Tennessee Southern with a 4-0 clean sheet at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.

Cumberland (1-2-1) had some tough luck matches early on, but that all flipped on Wednesday as everything seemed to go CU’s way, especially in the first half. The Phoenix scored in the first 10 minutes before pouring in three more goals in the half to get up big and that played sound defense to hold on for the shutout.

