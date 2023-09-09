Four Phoenix men score CU shuts out Tennessee Southern

Cumberland’s men got their first win of the season Wednesday in a big way taking down undefeated Tennessee Southern with a 4-0 clean sheet at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cumberland (1-2-1) had some tough luck matches early on, but that all flipped on Wednesday as everything seemed to go CU’s way, especially in the first half. The Phoenix scored in the first 10 minutes before pouring in three more goals in the half to get up big and that played sound defense to hold on for the shutout.
The two sides were fairly even statistically speaking as Cumberland took 13 shots while Tennessee Southern took 12. The big difference was Cumberland put 11 shots on target while the Firehawks managed just three.
Four different Phoenix scored goals in the match as John Azar netted a goal and assisted on the first goal. Christian Chase, Parker Tighe and Mark Donaldson all three scored their first career goals in the onslaught of the first half.
Cumberland scored in the 10th minute on a corner kick, Azar played the ball to the back post where Chase was waiting to head it back off the post and in for a 1-0 lead.
Nine minutes later, from a corner again, Azar bent it off the hands of the Tennessee Southern keeper and into the goal for a 2-0 lead.
In the 33rd minute, Tighe received a pass on a long attack from Alejandro Carillo left of the box. Tighe made two Firehawks miss before slotting a shot past the keeper and pushed it to 3-0.
Donaldson checked in for the last five minutes of the first half and was the recipient of the final Cumberland goal. Marcos Perez played a cross to the far post where Donaldson one-timed it home for the fourth goal.
The second half was much tighter as Tennessee Southern upped the tempo. The Firehawks actually had a few chances to get on the board, but great defensive plays or just unlucky shots faltered their chances.
Freshman defender Alejandro Carillo made his first career start and was brilliant. Carillo made a defensive save while also shutting down several Firehawks chances.
Cumberland actually had a few more chances to push the score out even further, but Tennessee Southern keeper Ajay Murray actually played really well despite the four conceded goals, that were no fault to him. Murray made seven saves in the match.
Cumberland will be back at home tomorrow as they take on another former Mid-South Conference foe Shawnee State at 3:30 p.m. at Donnell Stadium.
Phoenix women take care of business vs. Milligan
After a strong showing against the No. 19-ranked Coyotes from the College of Idaho, Cumberland’s women faced off against the Milligan Buffaloes last Wednesday and ran away with an 8-0 win at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
It took the Phoenix just seconds to find their first shot on goal. In the opening moments of the game Cumberland’s shots on goal actually outpaced the game clock, keeping Milligan busy in net.
After five minutes the Phoenix found their breakthrough, taking the lead as Brenna Swiger took a shot from just inside the 18-yard box and was unlucky to have the ball take a sharp deflection off of the crossbar. Marie Bathe however was in place to put away the free ball in the box, scoring her first goal of the season.
Relentlessly attacking the goal, it seemed as though it was just a matter of time before the Phoenix found another goal. Later on, becoming a trend, Yuna Hazekawa scored her first goal of the season as Mari Sagstad switched from scoring goals to assisting them.
With four minutes left in the first half, Zoe Collyer joined the action and scored her first goal of the season as well. Typically a defender, she played more of an advanced role in the first half and took advantage of her higher positioning, dispatching an assist from Evelyn Jimenez.
After controlling much of the first half, Cumberland led 3-0 at the break, putting 23 total shots on Milligan’s defense.
The break did little favors for the Buffaloes as there was a miscommunication in the back line of their defense, seeing Bathe be the lucky receiver of the pass in front of an all but open net. Akyla Walcott had little she could do but throw her arms up as Bathe dribbled past her and tapped the ball in for her second goal of the day.
Linking up with her compatriot, Miku Kayama was gift wrapped a ball at the back post from Yuna Hazekawa, which she simply had to tap in and grow the Phoenix’s lead to five.
Cumberland was far from finished however, as Swiger put another shot on goal which yet again took a sharp deflection, this time off a Buffalo and into the goal.
Being the nation’s leading goalscorer coming into this game, Sagstad made certain to add one more to that tally, growing her season total to nine goals in six games.
Ending the game on a high note, Grace Morris joined the other Phoenix in scoring their first goal of the season. Jimenez won a free kick yards in front of the box, which Morris stepped up to and blasted past the goalkeeper, ending in an 8-0 victory.
Credit has to be given to the Buffalo’s goalkeeping effort, as it had to save nine shots. But the Phoenix’s 39 shots were overwhelming.
The Phoenix will host former conference foes Shawnee State University next. The Bearswill make their second trip here in less than a week. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.