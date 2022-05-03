Four Cumberland women were named to the All-Mid-South Conference golf team announced by the league Sunday afternoon.
Nathalie Nutu, Emma Hermansson and Anna Krieger were named first-team while Jasmine Sachdev notched second-team honors.
The all-conferences teams were determined by the Golfstat individual rankings following the MSC Spring Tournament.
Both the first and second teams are comprised of ten players. The 10 highest ranked players made first-team with the next highest 10 earning second-team honors.
Cumberland was tied for second-most players on the teams along with the Cumberlands with four golfers.
Lindsey Wilson led the way with six golfers on the list.
The Phoenix had the most girls named to the squad.
Nathalie Nutu earns first-team honors after putting together the lowest scoring average for the Phoenix on the year with a 77.6 average score per round.
The sophomore took home individual first-place finishes at the CU-hosted Music City Invitational and the Georgetown College Women’s Invitational.
Nutu also was named as the Cumberland representative for the Mid-South Conference Champions of Character Team.
Emma Hermansson earns first-team all-conference honors after posting an average score of 78.3 per round.
The sophomore earned four top-five individual finishes this year including her first-place finish at the Golden Tigers Spring Invite.
Anna Krieger earned a spot on the all-conference first-team after her debut season with the Phoenix where she averaged 80.8 strokes per round.
The freshman finished in the top five individually in two tournaments this season.
Jasmine Sachdev put together a solid first season with the Phoenix, earning second-team all-conference honors after posting a scoring average of 80.5 strokes per round.
The freshman finished in the top five one time while finishing in the top ten three times.
Ida Furuheim, Emma Hermansson, Nathalie Nutu and Pilar Scenna were named to the Academic All-Conference team and Nutu was named to the Champions of Character team.
The Mid-South Conference Men’s Golfer of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year will be announced today following the final round of the MSC Women’s Golf Championship.
