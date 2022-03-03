Four qualify for marathon at NAIA Outdoor Championships

MILLINGTON — Cumberland’s Sasha Petrova, Elise Krone, Ethan Rhoden and Joel Barlow qualified for the 2022 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the marathon this past Saturday at the Shelby Forest Loop Half Marathon.
It is the sixth straight year that the team has had marathon qualifiers, with Petrova finishing in fifth-place in the marathon to earn All-American honors this past season.
Barlow, a senior from Wilson Central, qualified for the event in 2020 prior to COVID-19 canceling the event.
Rhoden finished in ninth place overall and first place in his age group with a time of 1:11:24, qualifying with “A” standards.
Barlow finished in third place in his age group with a time of 1:14:12 and met “B” standard qualification.
Petrova finished second in her age group with a time of 1:26:37 and Krone crossed the line in 1:28:32 finishing third. Both met “A” standard qualifications.
The 2022 Men’s and Women’s Track and Field National Championships will be held from May 25-27 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala.
