Four-run ninth lift Phoenix in MSC opener

FLORENCE — Cumberland struggled with clutch hitting throughout its pre-conference schedule.
But the Phoenix’s bats came alive in the top of the ninth inning of their Mid-South Conference opener Friday when they overcame a one-run deficit with four scores in a 6-3 win over host Thomas More.
Pinch-hitter Josh Morgan was hit by a pitch to open the ninth. Singles by Angel Mendoza and Ethan Shelton loaded the bases for pinch-hitter Jordan Coffey, whose sacrifice fly to right field scored pinch-runner Corey Perkins with the tying run.
Nathan Vaughn’s safety squeeze single scored Perkins with the go-ahead run. Santrel Farmer singled home an insurance run and Jayden Hanna’s sacrifice fly made it 6-3.
Mitch Rogers gave up a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth before starting a 1-4-3 double play to end the game to secure a save and lift Cumberland to 7-12 for the season.
Ian Schilling pitched 21/3 innings for the win, retiring all seven batters he faced.
Starter Cole Eignehuis left trailing 3-2 in the sixth after Thomas More scored the tying run on an error, which made the ensuing go-ahead score on Noah Weingartner’s single also unearned.
Eigenhuis allowed just one earned run on eight hits and a walk while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings.
Cumberland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Wilson Central-grad Shelton singled in Perkins.
Jacob Caruso tied the game with an RBI single in the third.
Cole Turney blasted a solo home run in the fourth to put the Phoenix in front 2-1.
The game was played on the turf of Y’alls Ballpark, a minor-league stadium, as weather issues have plagued the Cincinnati area and forced the Saints off of their grass field on their Crestview Hills campus. Several teams are playing there this weekend, which forced the MSC series to be reduced from three games to two. This contest started at 11 a.m. local time and today’s finale is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. CST, though it could start earlier or later depending on how an earlier game plays out.
The Phoenix, who have just begun a fundraising campaign to replace Ernest L. Stockton Field’s natural-grass infield and dirt with turf, struggled with base running on the fake dirt, specifically sliding into bases as they overslid several times. In all, three runners were ruled to have been caught stealing, negating some of the impact of 13 hits.
Farmer finished with three singles at the top of the lineup. Mendoza tripled, setting up Shelton’s RBI single which scored his courtesy runner (Mendoza’s the catcher, thus is entitled to a CR), Perkins.
Cumberland coach Ryan Hunt dealt with a short-handed roster as slugger Tyner Hughes remained at the motel with an illness. In addition, Tyler Stokes had to leave the game injured his ankle when he was out trying to steal second in the second inning and was replaced by Reid Bass.
