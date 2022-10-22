Four score in 4-0 CU shutout of Shawnee State

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — No. 14 Cumberland picked up a 4-0 win over Shawnee State featuring four different goal scorers in the Mid-South Conference women’s soccer road victory Wednesday.
The Phoenix (11-3-0, 6-2-0) picked up three points in the win to move up to second in the conference standings.
Cumberland put up two goals in the first half and added two more in the second half in a chilly match. CU took 24 shots in the contest, 12 of them were on goal. Keeper Sabrina Gratziano made three saves in net to get her fifth shutout of the season.
Marie Bathe scored first for Cumberland on a free kick in the 27th minute. Sarah Haddock played a short outlet to Bathe and she fired a rocket to the upper 90 for a 1-0 lead.Six minutes later, Bathe played the ball to Grace Morris and Morris finished at the net for a 2-0 lead. The assist was Bathe’s 10th of the season, putting her 11th in the NAIA in assists.
Haley Stevens scored in the 63rd minute to extend the Phoenix lead to 3-0. Ella Tuplin threw the ball in to Brenna Swiger and Swiger played it to the far post where Stevens headed it home. In the 75th minute, Gabby Jones was able to punch in a shot for the final goal of the game.
Cumberland has just two matches left in the regular season. The Phoenix will travel to Georgetown tomorrow to take on the Tigers at noon and will close the 2022 regular season on the road at No. 7 Tennessee Southern in Pulaski on Thursday.
CU men pick up road victory
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Cumberland’s men picked up a hard-fought 2-0 road win over Shawnee State University on Wednesday.
The Phoenix (8-1-3, 5-0-3 Mid-South Conference) had a strong showing defensively, only allowing five total shots in the contest. They recorded 10 shots on goal compared to three by Shawnee State (9-6, 3-5 MSC).
The game featured a lot of physical action and scrappy play with a combined 23 fouls in the match. Cumberland recorded two yellow cards compared to six from the Bears.
The Phoenix struck first in the 11th minute of play when Brima Kamara connected on a strong kick at the right of the box following a pass from John Azar giving Cumberland an early 1-0 lead.
Both offenses were held at bay until Cumberland was given a penalty kick opportunity in the 56th minute when Edvin Grevskott was fouled inside of the box. Azar took the penalty kick opportunity and punched it in the back of the net to give the Phoenix a 2-0 lead. Cumberland’s defense held strong the rest of the way securing the 2-0 win.
Cumberland will be back on the road tomorrow to take on Georgetown College.
