FRANKLIN — The TSSAA state playoffs began last Friday and by the end of the night, it was Wilson Central concluding its 2021 season as the Region 6-5A champion Page Patriots handed the Wildcats a 34-14 loss behind a 20-point fourth-quarter effort.
The game began with Jake McNamara leading his Patriot offense to the field. The drive made it deep into Wildcat territory, but not before a fumble recovered by Alex Atwell stalled the drive.
Wilson Central’s ensuing drive was lengthy but not point-worthy as after 12 plays, Esteban Hurtado was forced to punt it away. The next drive finished out the first quarter and followed through into the second.
Page struck first blood as McNamara found Trent Gephart from a yard out to break the scoring open at 7-0 following Dominicke Quarantello’s extra point.
Wilson Central received the ball and another drive proved unsuccessful after a muffed snap by Hayden Shults gave the Patriots the ball back.
Penalties killed Page’s next drive so Wilson Central got one more chance to attempt a score. Looking promising with good starting field position, this did not last long. Shults fired the ball downfield and it was intercepted by Cason Walker.
McNamara, named a Class 5A Mr. Football semifinalist earlier in the day, took advantage of the situation and marched nearly the length of the field before ending the drive with a 40-yard strike to Max Collins, making the lead 14-0.
The lead stuck as the teams took to halftime after Hurtado missed a 32 yard field goal with three secondd left.
The second half commenced and the Wildcats needed points for any chance of an underdog win. This did not come from the third quarter as the Wilson Central offense did not allow much time to Page. The Wildcats had two offensive possessions in the quarter with zero points scored while their defense was on the field for one drive and also allowed zero points.
Last period of play began at 14-0 with only 12 minutes remaining in the Wildcats season. With 8:43 left on the clock, Blake Hobbs ended Wilson Central’s playoff scoring drought with a 5-yard scamper into the end zone. Hurtado’s PAT made it a one-score game.
Then disaster struck for the Wildcats. The ensuing drive was capped off with a 2-yard keeper by McNamara to extend the score to 21-7.
The Patriots’ kickoff team then forced a fumble so Page took back to offense once more. Caden Walker took advantage and punched it in from a yard away and suddenly the score was 28-7 following Quarantello’s extra point.
Immediately following the kickoff, Shults dropped back to pass and was picked off for the second time. Walker took the INT all the way home for a touchdown, making it his second TD in 14 seconds of play. Quarentello’s PAT was blocked so the score remained 34-7, not even five minutes removed from the score being a one-possession game.
For the 14th time of his career and second time of the night, Blake Hobbs met paydirt and the Wildcats trimmed the lead to 34-14 with 10 seconds left in the game.
McNamara was cleared for victory formation and Page’s 10th win of the season was secured.
For the last time in the blue and gold, Hobbs ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns while Shults had 53 yards and Robbie Spickard 18. Defensively, Atwell recovered a fumble. Overall it was junior Jase Neuble powering the offense with 110 yards rushing while Seaton Hapner tallied 67.
Colorado State-commit McNamara led the Patriot offense while going 12-of-17 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 89 more yards and another TD.
Wilson Central concluded its 2021 campaign at 6-5.
Page (10-1) will continue its state playoff run as the Patriots will play host to Nolensville this coming Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.