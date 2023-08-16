FRA blanks Green Hill in running clock

MURFREESBORO — With the 615 Preps Showcase jamboree running late last Friday night, Green Hill’s two quarters against Franklin Road Academy flew by at Oakland’s Ray Hughes Stadium.
The result was the Hawks got in all of 20 plays with a running clock and never got into a rhythm in a 14-0 loss.
FRA turned one turnover into a touchdown pass down the middle and returned a fumble 90 yards for another score.
Green Hill’s highlight was an interception by cornerback Dallas Jackson.
“We didn’t get a chance to evaluate much,” said Green Hill coach Josh Crouch, whose Hawks will open their regular season at 7 p.m. Friday in Clarksville against Northeast. “We had a couple of mistakes. Right now I feel like we got to get out of our own way.
“We got enough plays in to evaluate something. I didn’t feel we had enough time to get settled in. But we got a young group. We got to learn from it, watch film and try to get better.”
Davis tries others at QB as Saints shut out by Macon CountyMURFREESBORO — Facing Class 4A playoff team Macon County in the 615 Preps Showcase jamboree last Friday, Mt. Juliet Christian fell behind by three touchdowns in the first quarter in a 20-0 loss at Oakland’s Ray Hughes Stadium.
The Tigers jumped to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter before subbing out.
MJCA coach Dan Davis played junior Evan Padilla at quarterback while last year’s QB, Andy Griffith, lined up at tight end and/or H-back. Facing the Macon backups in the second quarter, Padilla and freshman Blake Holton drove the Saints inside the Tiger 10-yard line in the final minutes before a fourth-down pass into the end zone fell incomplete.
“Right now we’re just evaluating,” Davis said. “Nobody’s going to win the state title tonight. We had some evaluation we wanted to do tonight. That was the deciding factor there. We wanted to evaluate the other two guys.
“Andy’s our quarterback. That’s not in question… He’s a known commodity. I wanted to see who the two unknowns were. The best way I can do that is Friday night lights.”
Macon County went 8-3 last year with a playoff loss at Red Bank. The Tigers feature running back Gabe Borders, a Mr. Football finalist last year.
“Our kids got to see some real live punches from a really good team,” Davis said. “We have something to evaluate and I think we have something to look forward to.”
MJCA will host RePublic at 7 p.m. Friday at Suey Field in the season opener.
Defense, Pack kicks Purple Tigers to jamboree winCARTHAGE — Watertown best host Smith County 3-0 in jamboree action last Friday night.
Trey Pack’s 35-yard field goal early in the second quarter was the only score of the two-period night.
Watertown will host Forrest at Robinson Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday in the regular-season opener.
