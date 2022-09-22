Cumberland track & field head coach Atsu Nyamadi announced Cecilia Francis as the new assistant coach, filling the slot created when Nyamadi was promoted to head coach recently.

Prior to Cumberland, Francis served as an athletic coaching intern on the Middle Tennessee State University track & field team for one semester.

