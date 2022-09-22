Cumberland track & field head coach Atsu Nyamadi announced Cecilia Francis as the new assistant coach, filling the slot created when Nyamadi was promoted to head coach recently.
Prior to Cumberland, Francis served as an athletic coaching intern on the Middle Tennessee State University track & field team for one semester.
During her tenure as a student intern, Francis helped recruit, manage resources, enforce discipline and plan/schedule programs for practices.
She trained three athletes to achieve All-American titles and five Conference USA championships.
Francis is a very well-decorated athlete, she was a world championship representative and an All-African Games gold medalist for Nigeria in the women’s 4 x 100m relay in 2015. At MTSU, she was a dean’s list student four times, women’s track & field commissioner’s honor roll member three times and a Conference USA Female Athlete of the week winner three times.
A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Francis earned her bachelor’s degree from MTSU in the spring of 2022 in physical education with a minor in athletics coaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.