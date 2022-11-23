Friendship Christian’s girls stayed even with Franklin Grace Christian until the Lady Lions pulled away in the fourth quarter to a 55-38 win in the Chris Haynes Mortgage Classic at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Lions led 8-6 at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter before the teams went into halftime tie 19-19. Natalie Kaye banked home a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to send Grace into the fourth ahead 39-34 before the visitors dominated the fourth 16-4.Kaye connected on three triples in leading the Lady Lions with 15 points. McKenzie Kaye added 11.
