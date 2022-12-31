Franklin’s late score lifts Lady Tigers

WATERTOWN
Gwen Franklin’s layup with 3.1 seconds to play lifted Watertown’s girls to a 30-29 win over Portland in the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic on Thursday.
Portland had just missed a free throw when Macie Brelje passed to Franklin for the go-ahead basket.
Following a timeout, the Lady Panthers advanced the ball into frontcourt where Brelje blocked a potential winning jumper from the wing as time expired, lifting the Lady Purple Tigers to 7-6 for the season going into last night’s Classic finale against Columbia Academy.
The Lady Panthers led 14-11 at the first-quarter break before the teams went into halftime tied at 21-21.
Portland held a 25-24 edge going into the fourth.
Franklin finished with a team-high nine points while Presley Clark connected on a pair of 3-pointers for her six. Madison King and Claire Manos each finished with five, Miranda Nix a 3 and Brelje two.
Aleena Waggoner tossed in two triples in leading the Lady Panthers with 11 points.
Watertown is scheduled to return to action next Friday when the Lady Purple Tigers host Westmoreland in the District 6-AA opener.
Bad start dooms Devilettes in early-morning gameGULF BREEZE, Fla. — Lebanon’s girls had trouble waking up for an 8:30 a.m. game Thursday to wrap up the Pensacola Beach Basketball Event as the Devilettes dropped a 64-49 decision to Rogers Heritage (Ark.) at Gulf Breeze High School.
The War Eagles soared to a 24-2 first-quarter lead and were up 31-3 before the Devilettes began to find some traction.
“We played all 16 in the first half,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said after his Devilettes dropped to 11-5 before returning home from a 1-2 trip. “We were searching.”
They never found an answer for Carlee Casteel, who connected on four 3-pointers on her way to 28 points for Rogers Heritage.
Ruthie McCain finished with 15 in the post while Sophie Sarratt sank two triples on her way to 13.
The War Eagles led 38-11 at halftime and 53-21 going into the fourth.
Tiffany Harrigan led Lebanon with 18 points while Finley Tomlin tossed in 10 as each hit a pair of 3s.
Madison Jennings scored seven points, TK Hastings four, Ro Dowell and Samya Reedy three each, Chelsey Goodloe two and Trinity Franzen and Kiah Seay a free throw apiece.
Lebanon will return to the regular-season grind next Tuesday when Ravenwood visits Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Friendship falls to Columbia AcademyWATERTOWN — Friendship Christian had no answer for Madi Lewis, who set the Columbia Academy career scoring record in the Lady Bulldogs’ 60-29 triumph in the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic in the WHS auxiliary gym.
Lewis hit two 3-pointers on her way to 25 points, all in the first three quarters. Jaelyn Hickerson had 14.
The Lady Bulldogs led 18-9 at the first-quarter break and 32-11 at halftime.
Friendship finished with six 3-pointers to just five 2s. Kate Petty popped in a pair of 3s as she scored all 10 of her tallies in the second half. Lily Maggart swished three triples for her nine while Avery Morrison finished with five, Maggie Reed a 3 and Sara Allums two. The Lady Commanders, who finished the Classic yesterday against Station Camp at Watertown Middle School, will resume District 4-IIA action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when Goodpasture visits the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Station Camp edges Lady BearsWATERTOWN — Station Camp edged Mt. Juliet 44-43 Thursday in the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic at Watertown Middle.
The Lady Bears led 12-11 at the first-quarter break before the teams went into halftime tied 23-23. Mt. Juliet was back in front 35-32 going into the fourth.
Anu Richards poured in 23 points, sinking all six of her first-quarter free throws and 7 of 8 for the game, for Station Camp.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 21 points, all coming in the first three quarters. Kayley Jones scored six points, Adelyn Kendall five, Jai’Nyah Pillows four, Taylor Haymans a 3-pointer and Evie Johnston and Claire Emery two each.
The Lady Bears, whose first scheduled was canceled when Pearl-Cohn pulled out of the Classic, faced Liberty Creek yesterday. They will travel to Hunters Lane on Tuesday night.
Lady Tigers take down Friendship in OTWATERTOWN — Friendship Christian’s first matchup with former arch-rival Watertown in 10 years went to overtime Wednesday night before the Lady Purple Tigers emerged with a 38-31 triumph on the first night of the AFLAC Christmas Classic.
The Lady Tigers never trailed, leading 7-1 at the end of the first quarter.
But Friendship gradually fought back and finally pulled even at 29-29 on a putback by Savannah Bone with 2:14 to play in regulation. Both teams had chances to take the lead but eventually went to overtime at that score.
Joslyn Lackey’s score in the post put the Purple in front 31-29 24 seconds into OT and Watertown never trailed again. Julianna Pruitt’s fastbreak layup and one gave the Lady Tigers breathing room as they improved to 6-6 for the season.
“We struggled a little bit down the stretch and it kind of got away from us there,” Watertown coach Jeff Keller said. “We did a nice job on that last possession defensively, holding them off. In overtime, we did a good job defensively really getting in the passing lanes and creating pressure. Offensively, we started to attack a little bit better, spread them out a little bit more. We did a good job of either penetrating or getting into the post.”
Gwen Franklin led the Lady Tigers with seven points while Miranda Nix and Madison King each scored six, Pruitt and Macie Brelje five apiece, Lackey four, Presley Clark a 3-pointer and Rachel Cromer two.
Lily Maggart led all scorers with 15 points, including a pair of 3s, for Friendship. Freshman Sara Allums added six in the post while Kate Petty finished with five, Bone three and Liz Maggart two as the Lady Commanders fell to 5-8.
Friendship edged Watertown 13-12 in the second quarter as the Lady Commanders climbed to within 19-14 by halftime. A 7-7 third made it 26-21 going into the fourth.
The Lady Commanders, who have just nine players on the team, have had just seven available in recent games due to injuries. Watertown has had an injury issue of its own with veteran guard Kierah Maklary out with a broken foot until at least late January. But the Lady Tigers’ overall depth enabled Keller to substitute in waves.
“One of the things we have is depth,” Keller said. “Some nights you’re going to have some people play better than others. Tonight it was just trying to find what worked. We found enough of those times where we could hang on for a little bit of a time.”
Lebanon falls behind early in loss to Woodmont (S.C.)GULF BREEZE, Fla. — Lebanon fell behind early and never caught up in a 53-46 loss to Woodmont (S.C.) in the Pensacola Beach Basketball Event last Wednesday afternoon at Gulf Breeze Community Center.
Woodmont led 20-11 at the first-quarter break, 29-22 at halftime and 42-33 going into the fourth.
“Didn’t do a good job of taking care of the basketball,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said after the Devilettes missed 14 shots from two feet. “We dug ourselves a hole early. We’re not adjusting quick enough to what teams are doing.”
Anaya Muhammad hit three 3-pointers, including two off the glass, to lead Woodmont with 17 points while Trinity Nesbitt notched 12 in the post.
Madison Jennings led Lebanon with 12 points while Finley Tomlin tossed in three 3-pointers for here nine. TK Hastings had eight, including a pair of 3s, while Tiffany Harrigan scored six, Shaunna Rowe four, Julia Manus a 3 and Macey Baker and Ro Dowell two each.
Green Hill squanders early second-round leadSCOTTSVILLE, Ky. — Green Hill couldn’t build on a good start Wednesday as the Lady Hawks lost to Murfreesboro Central Magnet 32-26 in the second round of the Lady Invitational of the South at Allen County Scottsville High.
The Lady Hawks soared to a 9-4 first-quarter lead. But Central Magnet played Green Hill to an 8-8 second-quarter draw to trail 17-12 by halftime. The Lady Tigers outscored GHHS 20-9 in the second half, leading 22-21 going into the fourth.
Olivia Hart led the Lady Tigers with 13 points, sinking 7 of 11 free throws.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 14 points, hitting 5 of 7 free throws. Savannah Kirby connected on two of Green Hill’s three 3-pointers for her six while Julia Varpness finished with four and Kensley Carter two.
Green Hill lost despite dominating the glass 34-14.
The Lady Hawks fell into a loser’s bracket game against Barren County (Ky.) Thursday afternoon. If the Lady Hawks won, they will play for fifth place at 2:30 p.m. today.
