HENDERSON — Freed-Hardeman’s men ran away with the game in the second half defeating Cumberland 89-71 Thursday night in the Mid-South Conference opener for both teams in the Brewer Sports Center.
Cumberland (3-1, 0-1 MSC) battled foul trouble the entire second half sending the Lions to the line 20 times where they were perfect. Cumberland shot 39.1% from the field and jacked up 29 three-pointers, finishing 31% from beyond the arc.
Aaron Ridley finished with 23 points in the game on 9-of-16 shooting and 5-of-8 from three. Ridley also added nine rebounds and three steals. Tavon King posted 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens nine points and 10 rebounds.
Freed-Hardeman (3-2, 1-0 MSC) had five players reach double-figure points led by Kortland Martin with 27. Geraldo Lane posted 16 points and six boards, Hunter Scurlock registered 15 points, and Zach Baugher picked up 14. Ryley McClaran scored 12 points off the bench.
The Lions shot 48.4% from the field and outrebounded the Phoenix 40-33.
Tied at 4-4 early, the Lions scored two baskets to go up four. Ridley answered with a three-pointer, but on the other end Wanya King drained one to keep the lead at four. The Lions extended the lead out to five and Stargell checked in and immediately hit a three and a jumper to even it at 16-16 at the first media timeout.
The next seven minutes of gametime, Cumberland struggled to put the ball in the hoop allowing Freed-Hardeman to take advantage and get up by nine at the second break 29-20.
Hunter Scurlock drilled a three after Jackson made a two for the Phoenix to put FHU up by 10. Tavon King came to life in the closing minutes of the half and scored the last nine points of the first half for CU. Freed-Hardeman led at the half 39-31.
Out of the half, the Lions went on a 7-2 run after CU scored the opening bucket to get up by 12. The Phoenix answered with a 9-2 run forcing the Lions to take a timeout up 49-44.
Four straight free throws pushed the lead back to nine, but Stargell hit a jumper and Ridley buried a three to pull it back with reach. After an and-one from Baugher, Ridley hit his second three of the half and King threw down a monster slam to cut it to two 56-54 with 14:03 left.
After both sides traded blows to 65-62, the Lions went on a 24-9 run the final 10 minutes to put the game out of reach and pick up their first conference win of the season.
The Phoenix will look to get back on track today at Bethel. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. in McKenzie.
Johnson scores 30 points for CU ladies in road lossHENDERSON — Tyra Johnson posted 30 points in a 76-66 Mid-South Conference loss on the road against Freed-Hardeman at the FHU Sports Center on Thursday evening.
Cumberland (3-3, 0-1 MSC) shot 40% from the field and knocked down 10-of-25 (40%). The Phoenix outrebounded the Lions 38-34, but turned the ball over seven more times than Freed that translated to 14 points for the Lions.
Johnson scored 30 points on 11-of-26 shooting and 7-of-16 from beyond the arc. She is the first Cumberland women’s basketball player to score 30 points in a game since Nicole Bowers in 2016 at Talladega.
Jana Claire Swafford scored 11 points and Keara Sexton posted eight. Abby Morgan came off the bench and added seven points. Kennedy Powell recorded a team-high eight boards.
Freed-Hardeman (5-0, 1-0 MSC) used a big second quarter scoring 33 points to pace themselves to victory. The Lions shot 43.1% from the field and 40.0%.
The Lions were led by Alyssa Lemay with a 20 point, 10 rebound double-double. Caroline Chambers scored 19 points and seven rebounds and Chyna Brooks scored 10 points with five rebounds and four steals.
After Freed-Hardeman scored the first bucket of the game in the paint, Cumberland ran seven straight points on the board as Swafford made two baskets and Powell scored in the paint. The Lions went on an eight-point run of their own to take a 10-7 lead at the first media timeout.
The Phoenix held the Lions to just three points the remaining five minutes of the first quarter to get a 17-13 lead. On the run to close the quarter, Sexton, Morgan and Freeman each made a bucket and Johnson started to get loose knocking down a jumper and a triple.
In the second quarter, Freed-Hardeman came alive to score 33 points and Johnson buried four three-pointers, but the Phoenix couldn’t keep pace with the Lions. Freed-Hardeman worked up a 10-point lead to go into the break with a 46-36 lead.
In the third quarter, both teams traded blows as Johnson started the half with an and-one in the paint. The Lions answered with a jumper from Brooks. After Swafford made a jumper, Brooks and Caroline Chambers each hit two-pointers to put the Lions up by 11. Johnson made her seventh three-pointer of the game and Abby Morgan made a left-handed hook shot to cut it to six. The Lions would add two more and take a 60-52 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lions managed the eight-point lead until Sexton drained a triple from the top of the key and Freeman followed that with back-to-back layups to make it 66-65 with 4:41 to play.
Brooks answered with a 10-foot jumper and a three-point play from Kaylee Odom to extend the lead back out to six. Johnson made a leaning floater for her 30th point of the game, but that was close as the Phoenix would get as FHU would hit their free throws down the stretch to win the conference opener 76-66.
Cumberland will be back in action today in McKenzie against Bethel University. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.