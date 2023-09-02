Cumberland’s Luke Freeman, Edwin Kigen and Ethan Rhoden are on the list as men’s cross country runners to watch this season, the Mid-South Conference announced yesterday.
Conference coaches each submitted three student-athletes whom they anticipate will have a significant impact on their team this upcoming season.
The list is comprised of one first team all-conference member and three second team honorees from last season.
Campbellsville’s Lukas Smithson earned first team honors in 2022 and also qualified for the NAIA National Championships. Kigen, Campbellsville’s Dakota Brady and Lindsey Wilson’s Justin Stearns all earned second-team honors.
Kibiwott, Krone, Rivera named to women’s list
Cumberland’s Mercy Kibiwott, Elise Krone and Dani Rivera have earned a spot on the women’s cross country watch list.
The list is comprised of two first team all-conference members and three second team all-conference honorees from last season.
Bethel’s Andrea De La Rosa was the MSC Runner of the Year and also earned NAIA All-American honors in 2022. Freed-Hardeman’s (Tenn.) Eliza Poe also earned first-team all-conference honors last season. Bethel’s Cecillia Tellez, Campbellsville’s (Ky.) Hailey Shank and Emma Steff were second-team honorees.
